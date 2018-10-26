BBC Radio Lancashire's race to Blackpool Tower for Children in Need

As fund-raising activity starts gearing up across the UK in aid of the 2018 BBC Children in Need Appeal, two BBC Radio Lancashire presenters will be pedalling across the county to raise funds.

Launched on the BBC Radio Lancashire Breakfast Show by tenor Alfie Boe, the Power to the Tower challenge will see presenters Graham Liver and Sally Naden race across the county to be the first to reach Blackpool Tower.

The daring journey will set off from BBC Radio Lancashire in Blackburn on Monday November 12, where, between them, the pair will visit almost every city, town and village in Lancashire, stopping along the way at primary schools, community centres and BBC Children in Need funded projects.

Finally the race will finish at Blackpool Tower on November 16, with the winner lighting up the tower yellow for Pudsey.

Graham said: “I keep saying that one year I’ll have a rest, but having visited many of the 54 projects funded by BBC Children in Need in Lancashire, I can’t wait to get started.

“This challenge promises to be the toughest yet with Team Graham having to pedal more than 100 miles across Lancashire. I’ve already been sizing up the opposition and after seeing Sally Naden’s military-grade training routine, I’ve realised we’ve got a real challenge on our hands.”

Morning show presenter, Sally Naden said: “Graham thinks because he’s a regular when it comes to these kind of challenges, he’ll easily beat me. He couldn’t be more wrong. Little does he know, I’ve already got a team of athletes, fitness experts and world record holders signed up. My message to Graham would be: ‘Be afraid, Liver’. While the challenge itself will be a gruelling feat, what keeps me going is the fact that it’s all for such a good cause and being able to see exactly where the money goes here in Lancashire.”

Speaking on the BBC Lancashire Breakfast Show, Alfie Boe said: “Over the years, BBC Radio Lancashire listeners have raised thousands of pounds for the charity and made a real difference to the lives of children and young people.”

Despite being told to stay impartial, Alfie then added: “I’ve got my money on Sally.”

Across Lancashire, BBC Children in Need currently funds 54 projects to the value of £4m. One of those is Child Action Northwest which uses funding of more than £140,000, over three years, to deliver the Get Sorted, But Supported programme of activities and support to young people who are leaving care.

The project will help to bridge the gap between leaving care and going on to live independently. Project workers will help to improve youngster’s mental wellbeing, encourage them to develop new skills and help prepare them for employment, training or further education.

BBC Children in Need will be back for its 39th appeal show on Friday November 16 on BBC One from 7pm.