'Big changes' on the cards for Preston's flagship Academy

A headteacher with a reputation for reviving ailing schools has promised to make “substantial” changes when he takes over as the new Fulwood Academy principal next month.



Philip Grant has been lured to Preston after turning a struggling school in inner city Bradford into a “beacon of good practice.”

“I’ve built a bit of a reputation for solving problems that other people couldn’t fix,” he told the Post.

“I’ve never chosen an easy path in my life, but then I like a challenge – I thrive on challenge.

“And I think that Fulwood offers me that opportunity.”

Mr Grant, 50, succeeds Stephen Henry who has returned to teaching as a university lecturer.

He takes over at Fulwood at the end of February and is already planning a raft of “exciting changes.”

He said: “I think the students will see a step change straight away.

“The one thing you never have in schools is a lot of time, so things have to happen quickly.

“There are some great teachers here. I have seen some great teaching and I have seen some brilliant people.

“But I have also seen some other areas that do need to be brought into line very quickly.

“So there are going to be substantial changes”

Preston’s multi-million pound flagship academy was plunged into special measures in 2013.

But after steady progress the Ofsted rating was lifted three years ago to “requires improvement.”

The school has recently appointed a new governing body and is currently designing an “exciting” new curriculum.

“I get the feeling that Fulwood Academy is a bit of a sleeping giant that is about to wake up,” added Mr Grant.