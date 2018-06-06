Bin switch is branded as ‘rubbish’

A council has been accused of a “rubbish” service after bin collections were switched with only 24 hours notice.

Some householders in north west Preston missed having their waste picked up yesterday because they were unaware of the last-minute change.

“I can understand the council having to make changes with all the new housing going up round here,” said former Conservative councillor Christine Abram.

“But to come round knocking on doors the day before, when many people are at work, is a bit late to say the least.”

Normal bin day for the Cottam area has been Thursday for some time. This week it switched to Wednesday, although it was left to refuse crews to dash around the area on Tuesday afternoon handing out leaflets or telling residents in person.

“Two binmen knocked on my door and told me our bins would be getting picked up a day early. They said they’d run out of leaflets and could I tell my neighbours who weren’t in. Many got the message and put their bins out. But there will have been quite a few who didn’t know and are now stuck with bins full of rotting rubbish in the middle of summer.

“Why on earth did the council leave it so late before telling us? It’s not like they didn’t know about the houses being built up here.”

A council spokesperson said: “Changes to bin rounds are inevitable in growing areas of the city and take place regularly.

“Residents were notified of the changes shortly before they took place, to avoid confusion and to ensure the information was fresh in people’s minds.”