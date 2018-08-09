Bollywood musical at Preston Guild Hall

For just two days this September at Preston Guild Hall, Vaibhavi and Shruti Merchant, acclaimed choreographers of The Merchants of Bollywood, present Taj Express, the spectacular new musical featuring the songs of Oscar winner A.R Rahman, composer of Slumdog Millionaire.

Rhythmically blending explosive dance with the hits of India’s most iconic composers, Taj Express is brought to life by the stars of Bollywood cinema and its greatest musicians live on stage. With fresh choreography and dazzling costumes, Taj Express is the story of young composer Shankar and his struggles with his music.

Taj Express comes to Preston Guild Hall on September 28 and 29.

Tickets from £27 are available from the box office, tel: 01772 804444.