Born in a bath and a late arrival as we meet Christmas Day babies at the Royal Preston Hospital

He may not have been born in a stable or laid in a manger but one of the Christmas Day babies born in Preston made his arrival in an unusual setting.

Bailey Edward Burgess was born at 10.46am on Christmas Day in the bath of his home at Greenlands, Preston weighing 6lb 1oz.

Mum Chloe Burgess, 21, said: “I had a few pains around 6am and took a paracetamol. Around 10am, I got in the bath as I thought it might help with the pain.”

Chloe realised the baby might be on its way and shouted to partner Antony Reynolds, 23, to call the paramedics. Soon after, Chloe felt the urge to push and two pushes later, Bailey was born in the bath.

He wasn’t actually due until January 2.

Paramedics delivered the baby and a midwife attended.

Chloe was taken into hospital as her iron levels were low.

Chloe said: “I have a one-year-old daughter Isla Rose who was also born at home after just two pushes

.“I did not get a Christmas dinner and my daughter didn’t manage to open her presents but we are going to have another Christmas when we go home.”

Julie Winder, 35 and Stuart Grant, 32, who live in Buckshaw Village, near Chorley, celebrated the Christmas Day birth of daughter Olivia Grant who was born at 7.36am weighing 8lbs 15oz.

Baby Olivia was actually 12 days overdue.

Mum Julie said: “We were joking to each other that she was hanging on for Christmas Day - and it ended up being true!”

Rachel Malloch, 34 and Terry Tumulty, 41, of Buckshaw Village, welcomed baby boy weighing 7lb 9oz and are still deciding on his name.

Their new son has a big brother Jamie who is 15-months-old.

Dad Terry said: “It is lovely and is the best Christmas present we could have had.”