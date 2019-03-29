Brownedge community festival in May

The popular Brownedge Parish and Community Festival, at St Mary’s, Brownedge, Bamber Bridge, returns in 2019 for its 20th consecutive year.

Festival 2019 will be officially opened by the Mayor of South Ribble on Saturday May 4 with daily opening and events throughout the following week culminating with Last Night of Festival – ‘Bob Pickersgill’s Swing Trio’ on the evening of Friday May 10.

Entry forms are now available for Festival’s popular Open Art (amateur and professional) and Digital Photography (amateur only) competitions. Entry forms and details of prizes can be downloaded at www.brownedgefestival.org.uk or from the events secretary on (01772) 338413.