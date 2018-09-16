American style sports bar to open in Preston this week

An American themed sports bar is set to open in Preston on Wednesday.

Ballers will replace the Placebo bar in Friargate, which only opened last December in the premises formerly occupied by Mac’s Bar (inset).

The new venture is being billed as “the ultimate destination for the serious sports lover.”

It will have more than 30 screens showing football, rugby, motorsport, American football and many other sports.

There will be four dedicated separate zones, each with a different sport and sound. And it will boast Preston’s largest LED video walls.

Ballers is the idea of three local entrepreneurs, Darren Ofsarnie, Haydn Price and Francis Falodun. The trio have spent the last 12 months completing extensive market research in and around the USA.

They concluded Preston would be an ideal venue for their new Ballers bar brand.

In addition to the sport, customers will be able to book 15 booths for private dining, with a host of VIP packages.

The food menu will offer light bites from various US states, including sliders, quesadillas, mac and cheese, wings, Kansas City ribs and Kentucky chilli.

There will be two floors of music every weekend and a specialist designed theatre seating area suitable for comedy nights and retro film screenings. After Wednesday’s celebrity launch, the venue will have a launch weekend on Saturday night.

Regular features will include a student society night on Wednesdays and Bandeoke – karaoke to a live band – on Thursdays.