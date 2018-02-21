Brilliant bistro gets a new lease of life thanks to new ownership

A much-loved Garstang cafe and bar has been taken over by new owners after receiving a huge injection of outside cash.

Cobblers Cafe Bar in High Street had recently been listed as up for sale, having only been refurbished in the last two years.

Cobblers Cafe.

The cafe has now been snapped up by new owner Gareth Harrop, securing the bar’s long-term future and creating three new jobs for the local area, with more likely to follow.

This is the first business venture for Gareth, who is passionate about food and drink and hopes to develop the bistro’s night time offering.

Gareth has received a £220,000 funding package from NatWest as part of the new business venture.

Gareth said: “I am thankful for the business support provided by NatWest, as we look to develop this thriving venue at the heart of the town.”

The team at Cobblers Cafe in Garstang town centre

He added: “Open throughout the day and into the evening, Cobblers Café Bar is a vibrant location for families, couples, and everything in between, offering hot drinks and food, as well as live entertainment in the evening.

“We also hope to cater to the gin-lovers in the area, with a range of artisan offerings to try. Our ambition is to be the go-to establishment in the area.”

The deal was received by Steven Darbyshire, broker development manager at NatWest.

Chetan Bharucha, a NatWest relationship manager who delivered the deal, said: “We believed in Gareth’s vision for Cobblers Café Bar as soon as we met, and are proud to support him as a first-time business owner.

“Cobblers Café Bar is at the heart of Garstang’s nightlife, which is clear to see from the reviews online, and it is great that we’re able to help keep this thriving business alive.”