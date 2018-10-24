Broughton road project reaches next phase with road closures

The project to revamp the roads through Broughton has reached the next phase.

What is the project?

It’s a major revamp of the roads and cycleways through Broughton. It is all part of the new Broughton Bypass - named James Towers Way after Broughton’s First World War VC hero. Now that the bypass has been completed, the volume of traffic in the village of Broughton has dropped dramatically. Now Lancashire County Council are aiming to improve the transport routes through the village.

What is being done?

The work is being done on Garstang Road, which runs through the centre of the village. The road itself is being narrowed, to further discourage traffic from coming through the village. There will be new stone pavements installed to give the village a smart new look and there is also a new cycle route with extra crossings.

So what’s new?

Work has now progressed as far as the war memorial in the village’s centre, and this next section will be narrowed and have the stone pavements installed.

Will there be road closures?

Yes, a section of Garstang Road will be closed until Friday, November 16. However, this work will not affect the Remembrance Day commemorations which will take place as normal in the village on Sunday, November 11 at 11am.