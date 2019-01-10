Jobs

From Tesco to Network Rail - these are 13 of the most exciting new jobs in the North West for 2019

Hoping to begin the new year with a career change?

There are plenty of exciting job opportunities currently on offer in the North West.

1. Project Manager NHS, Information Governance - Preston

2. Customer Assistant General Merchandise, Tesco - Wigan

3. Weekend Refuge Assistant, The Calico Group, Preston

4. Bike delivery rider, Stuart - Blackpool

