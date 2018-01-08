Green light given to £13 million homes plan in Chipping

Plans for a major housing development have been given the go-ahead by council officials.

The 4.4 acre site, in Church Raike, Chipping, will see 39 new homes come to the historic village after Ribble Valley Council approved the plans, which includes a range of three, four and five bedroom detached family houses.

An aerial mock up of what the new homes will look like.

There are also set to be seven bungalows as part of the new plot, something developer Chipping Homes Limited say will be “for the benefit of local elderly people”.

Speaking about the planning application, Chipping Homes’ director, Ken Whitaker, said: “We have been working closely with Ribble Valley Council on the design, including the materials and detailing, to reflect the historical features of the beautiful village.

“The homes will form part of the wider renaissance project to contribute to the future prosperity and culture of Chipping village, whilst also bringing economic benefits with employment and amenities.

“We have enjoyed conducting tours of the mill with various historical groups to help promote the important heritage of the area.”

The new homes – costing an estimated £13m – are part of the £19m regeneration of the Grade II listed Kirk Mill redevelopment masterplan.

Located in Malt Kiln Brow, the masterplan received outline planning in 2016 to convert the 18th century mill into a spa, hotel, and restaurant, as well as other village amenities.

The new homes will be linked to the village via an existing footpath and road network and are one of very few new housing schemes that have been allowed within Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.