Lancashire eatery chain Slice of Sicily goes on the market

A popular chain of Italian eateries is on the market – as franchise opportunities for new operators.

Slice of Sicily has restaurants in Penwortham, Fulwood and Garstang.

All three businesses are up for sale – but not the buildings.

Owner Etty said: “People have been asking if we are closing down. We are not. We are staying in Preston.

“We are just selling the franchise. The premises are not included.

“We will give the new franchisee all the support we can – we have the expertise and the contacts and everything they will need.”

The premises are being marketed by business transfer agents Alan J Picken of Ilkley.

The agents describe the business as a well-known Italian Bistro Deli “attracting customers from Preston as well as surrounding areas”.

The agents said the Fulwood site was “run from an impressive premises with an excellent catering kitchen” and “located in an enviable position.”

Alan J Picken adds: “Businesses of this calibre are the exception so we therefore strongly advise early inspection in order to avoid disappointment.”

The Fulwood site is on the market for £310,000, the Penwortham site at £130,00 and the Garstang site also £130,000. The business began with a branch in Penwortham 14 years ago and has since spread as its reputation grew.

Etty said: “Whoever takes over the franchise will have all our support and all the training we can offer to make sure they succeed.”