Lancashire small businesses celebrated at The Federation of Small Businesses Awards

The Federation of Small Businesses’ Celebrating Small Business Awards North West finals helped celebrate the region’s finest small businesses for their endeavours.

Now in their second year, The FSB’s Awards, saw businesses from across the area battle it out for honours in 11 categories, including Business & Product Innovation, Micro Business of the Year, and Family Business of the Year.

Crowberry Consulting Ltd from Chorley sponsored the awards

The winners, whose entries had dazzled judges, were invited to an afternoon event at The Manchester Deansgate Hilton Hotel.

Chris Manka, FSB North West regional chairman, said: “We congratulate all today’s finalists on their excellent year in business in a competitive range of categories.

"Our winners now go on to the finals in London where we hope to see their successes recognised on the national stage. We are sure they will do us proud.”

Three Lancashire businesses were presented with honours and as a result will be invited to join fellow regional winners for the national presentation in the capital in May.

Shaun Morton, event sponsor Prism IT Solutions added: “We are consistently in awe when we see some of the fantastic business people going the extra mile to do the very best for their staff and their customers.

“The judges have been wowed by the quality of entries and it’s great to come together to recognise all the businesses which have made it to the area final.”

Leyland-based Tac-grid Ltd were named the start-up business of the year for their innovative development of a grid system to replace the existing pavement tiles used at pedestrian crossings to assist visually impaired people.

The community business of the year award was presented to Toyland Toyshop.

Kirkham-based business AWOL Adventure Limited received the digital innovation award.

The Blackpool-based retailer was recognised for its engagement within the community with schools and offering work placements to people from a variety of backgrounds. The team also volunteer at local schools, tourism festivals and charity days.

The judges were impressed with their revolutionary approach to creating an online sporting social network, which has evolved into a photo-sharing platform for mass participation events.