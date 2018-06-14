Longridge Golf Club celebrates state-of-the-art commerce hub

Expansion plans at Longridge Golf Club have finally been completed – putting it in a premium position to bring further commercial and business opportunities to the town.

The golf club celebrated the grand opening of its new facilities, including a conference room, last Wednesday where Ribble Valley Mayor Stuart Carefoot came along to offically cut the ribbon on the upgrades.

From left: Member Carol Houghton, Assistant Secretary Diane Desparo and Lady Captain, Linda Hacking in the ladies locker room at the official opening of new male and female changing rooms and conference room at Longridge Golf Club.

The plan is now to offer the expanded facilities to bring more business to Longridge in the hope of making the club and town the best it can be.

Roger Stamp from the club said: “Doubling the size of the previous room, this provides an excellent intimate venue for meetings, seminars and presentations for up to 25 persons.

“An interactive whiteboard has been installed courtesy of club member Aaron Herbert, while flexible modular tables offer a variety of room layouts.

“The room will be available for hire, offering both a local amenity or as part of a business and golf day.”

Marketing Manager Roger Stamp, left, and Captain, Mike Catlow in the male changing area at the official opening of new male and female changing rooms and conference room at Longridge Golf Club.

Club president Roger Cain said: “The new conference room will be a great asset to the club and hopefully local businesses will take full advantage of the high quality facility we can now offer.

“A meeting, golf, a drink and a meal should be a great combination”.

As part of the major refurbishment more than 60 lockers have been spread between both the male and female locker rooms which have been redecorated and carpeted.

Additionally, MP for the Ribble Valley, Nigel Evans, said: “In addition to being one of the oldest golf clubs in Lancashire, Longridge Golf Club is also one of the most stunning.

“It is fantastic to see the renovations which will elevate the club to the next level and bring the facilities up to par with the terrific standards of the staff and the course.

“I congratulate all of the staff and members on this terrific regeneration and wish the club the very best for the next 100 years.”

The club, which was founded in 1917, would barely be recognised by the club’s founders.

A spokesman said: “The club has a fine tradition of benefactors and volunteers who, over successive generations, have contributed funds, materials and effort for both major projects and on-going maintenance.

“This current project owes much to the generous donation from local businessman and club member Dean Mirfin and the club wishes to acknowledge his valued generosity.”