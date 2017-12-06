New reporters 'to hold local councils to account'

New reporters are being recruited to cover local councils across the North West.

The BBC’s Local News Partnerships scheme will eventually see 150 news reporters hired across Britain, to report on local democracy and cover council meetings.

That includes five reporters in Lancashire and Cumbria.

Fifty-eight organisations, including the Post’s parent company Johnston Press, successfully bid for funding through the £8m scheme.

Once recruited, stories written by the democracy reporters will be shared with more than 700 media organisations that have signed up to be part of the scheme.

Ashley Highfield, chairman of the News Media Association, said: “The ground-breaking Local News Partnership between the NMA and the BBC is now becoming a reality which will benefit the BBC, local media and, most importantly, local communities. The initiative has moved the whole relationship between the BBC and the local media sector from confrontation to collaboration, and key benefits will include 150 new journalists on the ground holding public institutions to account on behalf of their readers.”

David Holdsworth, Controller of BBC English Regions, said: “This is a major advance in the partnership which will significantly improve the reporting on councils and public institutions, leading to greater public accountability for our local politicians. “