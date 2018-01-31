Next step for nearly 100 homes at Garstang golf club is underway after developers clear first hurdle

Extensive plans to bring nearly 100 homes to Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Club have been tabled by developers behind the project.

The development comes as the broaders plans to bring 95 homes to land off Bowgreave Drive were given the go-ahead by Wyre Council planning officials two and a half years after being first submitted.

The plans.

Kirkham developers Baxter Homes Ltd have since submitted a reserved matters application to the council, which includes outstanding details of the general proposal, including appearance, aspects of buildings and how the development will look on the sky line.

Blueprints of the different housing that will be offered, tree protection plans, and proposed road layouts have been submitted to the council for inspection prior to making a decision.

Baxter Homes are also in the process of building a plot of 30 new homes at Bowgreave House Farm off Garstang Road, Bowgreave.

David Walker, development consultant for Baxter Homes, said: “These developments will be the most attractive site in Garstang.

“A lot of houses will have fantastic views over the golf course.”

Three members of the public have since sent letters of objection regarding the plans.

Steven Culver of Bowgreave, acknowledged that there is a need for additional housing but “the volume of housing proposed for this site is just too dense to make for a safe development”, objecting to the development “on all fronts”.

Peter Whitehead, also of Bowgreave, wrote: “I do not accept that Bowgreave Drive – being a residential road – is adequate for heavy goods vehicles making multiple journeys removing soil”.

Mr Walker said: “We have estimates from Lancashire County Council for highway contributions for improvements to the traffic scheme.

“As for Bowgreave Drive, it is an adopted highway and therefore not a matter for us but the county council.”

Mr Walker added: “It’s a faily low dense development. All homes are detatched apart from the 28 affordable homes.”

Issues regarding flooding were previously raised in the outline plan process.

Addressing these, Mr Walker said: “The drainage system is going to be very robust and have a large capacity.

“There will be an overflow settling pond on the golf course in the instance of major rainfall.”

Lancashire North Clinical Commissioning Group has noted that any substantial increase in population wil have a “huge impact” on the two general practices in Garstang.

In a letter to plannnig officers, Dr Jonathan Williamson of Windsor Surgery in Kepple Lane said: “We feel to be able to cope with this demand.”