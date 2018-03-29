Peter Kay Blackpool charity screening announced

A charity screening of the new Car Share episodes has been announced on Peter Kay's official Twitter account - in the first post since the comedian cancelled his tour.

A post on his Twitter feed said: "Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay's Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, April 7. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am."

The star announced in December he was cancelling his tour, citing "unforeseen family circumstances".

Four episodes will be screened at the Opera House, including the premiere of two brand new episodes; ‘Car Share: Unscripted’ and the highly anticipated series finale.

Peter Kay said: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease. I've had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I'm proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

Tickets, priced at £12, go on sale at 9am on Saturday on Ticketmaster.