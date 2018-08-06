Sign up to help save your local pub

A campaign has been launched to save local pubs after revelations of dozens of cherished local watering holes closing down.

The campaign - organised by the British Beer Alliance and backed by the Lancashire Post - comes as data reveals that Preston has lost 1 in 10 of its pubs since 2010.

The Long Live the Local​ campaign encourages people to support pubs whether they are geographically close or their favourite place for a pint further afield to help stem the sector’s slow decline.

It is also calling on people to write to their MP calling for cuts to beer duty, and sign a petition calling for more support for landlords.

This weekend it was revealed that the Pear Tree in Bamber Bridge is the latest pub casualty, but Preston has seen the loss of several iconic boozers including the Sumners.

To sign the petition, visit www.longlivethelocal.pub