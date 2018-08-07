Sparkling future for Preston family jewellers

A fourth-generation family jewellers is expanding its Preston showroom to include an exclusive Rolex room coupled with a luxury diamond room.

The expansion at Whittles Jewellers, based on Fishergate, will be a key investment for the company and Preston’s high street.

Work has already started – and Whittles aims to complete the expansion by the middle of October.

Whittles is also expanding its workforce by creating a new role for a watch specialist who will join its team of ten employees.

The new Rolex room will include bespoke furniture and fittings designed in Switzerland by Rolex and manufactured by UK-based shopfitters Benbow Group.

Whittles will also be investing further into its Rolex range allowing greater depth of choice and variety for clients.

The diamond room will offer a more intimate environment, away from the busy shop floor.

Joanna Rhodes-Valentine, pictured, managing director of Whittles said: “These certainly are exciting times for Whittles.

“We are immensely proud to have the opportunity to extend our showroom which will enhance the Rolex customer experience along with creating a beautiful area within our showroom dedicated to our diamonds.

“We’ve been extremely privileged to work in partnership with Rolex for more than 50 years.

“Throughout this journey we have seen Rolex become one of the most iconic, globally recognised brands and we remain very proud of our association with the brand and the technological developments which they have pioneered.”

She added: “We are also particularly excited to be recruiting for a new watch specialist to welcome into our growing team of industry specialists, which includes two FGA qualified gemmologists, an onsite registered valuer and a Rolex accredited watch maker.”