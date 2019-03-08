Wyre council promises cheaper parking from April

New one hour car park charges are being introduced in Wyre in a parking shake up.

The council said the changes has come following a residents’ survey. The one hour rate at all council car parks aims to allow people to pop into shops.

The cost of all day parking ranges from £3.80 to £6, but will drop to £3.50 from April 1 and will be transferable between car parks allowing people to reuse tickets later in the day.

There will be season tickets for one three, and 12 months from £45 for one month and £300 for 12 months. The council said the latter was £95 cheaper than the previous year.

But the council will introduce a charge for overnight parking. It will be £2 from 6pm to 8am.

Councillor Roger Berry said: “We have listened to the public and responded to their feedback as we want to make our car parks as user friendly as possible.

"The introduction of a one hour ticket is much fairer for people who are wanting to quickly visit a shop and the all day ticket will allow people to use their local car park and then perhaps explore a part of the borough they might not normally visit.

"We want to encourage people to use their local shops and spend time in our town centres and hopefully these revised charges will encourage this even more.”

Long stay car parks in Wyre are located at:

Albert Street, Fleetwood

Custom House Lane, Fleetwood

High Street, Garstang

Derby Road East, Cleveleys

Derby Road West, Cleveleys

Jubilee Gardens, Cleveleys

Hardhorn Road, Poulton (now renamed Wheatsheaf Way)

There are also two short stay car parks at:

Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys

Promenade North, Cleveleys