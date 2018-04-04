Calls for business teams to give Garstang's Colour Dash a go

The headline sponsor of Garstang’s inaugural Colour Dash is calling on all local businesses to put on their running shoes and do their bit for charity.

Vincents Solicitors, based in Rope Walk, are entering a team into April’s Colour Dash, hoping that other local firms will follow suite.

Pictured L-R: Catherine Butterworth, Head of Income Generation at St Johns Hospice; nurse Sophie Hudson; Vincents Solicitors Natalie Littlefair; Karen Crossley, Community Fundraiser at St Johns Hospice; and Lisa Lodge, head of the Vincents Garstang office

Several businesses in the town and the local Rotary Club will be out in force on Sunday, April 22, helping to pelt runners with powder at the colour stations and marshal the route.

But Vincents has now laid down the challenge to other businesses to enter a team and see who can raise the most money, with all proceeds going to St John’s Hospice.

Head of Vincents Garstang, Lisa Lodge, is already training ahead of the 5km fun run.

Lisa said: “This is going to be an amazing event for the whole community to enjoy while raising money for a really good cause.

“What better opportunity to get involved than to enter as a team and work together to bring in as much sponsorship money as possible.

“I am throwing down the gauntlet to the businesses of Garstang, and I’m prepared to put up a tasty treat as a prize for the winning team.

“Obviously it’s all just for fun, but it would be really fantastic for the businesses of this town to really pull out all of the stops to support this great event.”

Lisa is holding a coffee morning briefing for local businesses and members of the public to come along and hear more about the Colour Dash event, and the work of St John’s Hospice from fundraiser manager Jo Humphrey.

Jo said: “It would be incredible to see this supplemented with teams from the different shops, offices and other companies, coming together in friendly competition.”

The coffee morning is being held at the Garstang Booths coffee shop on Friday at 11am.