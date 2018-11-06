Catterall in Bloom win gold at RHS North West in Bloom

Members of Catterall in Bloom are celebrating after winning gold at the RHS North West in Bloom.

The team was also declared the Best Large Village in the North West and will now go on to the national Britain in Bloom competition in 2019.

Gerry Dagger, 89, was also honoured for having the Best Private Front Garden in the North West.

Netta Parker, of Catterall in Bloom, said: "This was a wonderful and well deserved reward. So it's hats off to Gerry, who is a valued Bloom team member and our gardening hero.

"The Catterall in Bloom team was only formed four years ago, and initially we were helped and encouraged by Nora Hoyles of Garstang. She would have been proud of us.

"Well done to the fantastic and enthusiastic Catterall in Bloom team and a huge thank you to all our sponsors and supporters."

