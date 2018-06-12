Charity show honours producer’s work

More than 100 performers are joining forces to go ‘On With The Show’ to raise money for charity.

North Pier Theatre is to host the variety spectacular, in association with Blackpool’s Symphony Lodge, the entertainers’ lodge, with money raised at the show going to ‘masonically supported charities’.

The ‘amazing extravaganza of music, comedy, song and dance’ will take place on Tuesday, August 21, produced by North Pier theatre manager Denis Askham, who has presented shows throughout the country and toured with many of the country’s biggest names.

The show will form a tribute to producer Lawrence Wright who staged On With The Show variety productions at the end-of-the-pier venue in past years.

Denis said: “We will have more than 100 people on the stage in one evening and we will be announcing them over the coming days and weeks.

“It will be an amazing show; the biggest production show to take place on North Pier.

“On With The Show will be a variety spectacular with songs, comedy and more taken from war time years right up to modern day shows and performances with a few surprises along the way.

“On With the Show was a variety show which performed at the end of the pier for many years, created by the famous producer Lawrence Wright.

“The name of this year’s show is a tribute to him and all he did for the theatre and Blackpool.”

The owners of North Pier have pledged their support by handing over the theatre to Denis and those working with him on the show for free.

Every artist who will grace the stage on the evening and staff working both backstage, behind the scenes and front of house are also donating their time to help raise funds for these charities.

The first act announced for the show is Emma Louise Jackson, who appeared on BBC1’s The Voice in 2013, with the Blackpool-based Revoe-Lution Community Choir.

Tickets are available now from VisitBlackpool Tourist Information Centre on 01253 478222 or www.visitblackpool.com.