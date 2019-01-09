Children’s TV favourites Milkshake! promise to shake it up at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre

Channel 5’s Milkshake! arrives at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Globe Theatre with a cast of children’s favourites in an all singing, all dancing musical extravaganza.

Created by acclaimed children’s TV writer Miranda Larson, Milkshake!, will be a spring treat as children enjoy Monkey’s musical adventures.

Milkshake! is coming to the Globe Theatre at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

When stage fright hits Monkey he is set to be joined by plenty of friends including Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer and Ahine, Digby Dragon, Nella the Princess, Knight and Floogal.

Show director and Milkshake! presenter Derek Moran said: “Milkshake! Monkey’s musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey which champions friendship and positivity.

“Kids will learn amazing songs and bops with their favourite Milkshake! friends.”

READ MORE: Comedy duo Flo & Joan on song for new show at The Dukes



Louise Bucknole, from programme makers Viacom, added: “Following the success of the last Milkshake! Live tour, we are delighted to take this new musical to fans all around the UK so that everyone can have the opportunity to see their favourite character.”

The popular channel 5 show broadcasts 24 hours a week, - 6am-9.15 am every weekday and 6am-10am on the weekend and other popular shows include Thomas and Friends, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.

Ticket prices for the show on March 16, are £16 for adults and £14.50 for under-16s.

Two shows are scheduled for the day with the first show starting at noon and finishing at 12.30pm and the second show starting at 3.30pm and finishing at 5pm.