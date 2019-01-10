Chinese New Year celebrations at Preston Guild Hall

An amazing celebration of Chinese New Year presented by UCLan Confucius Institute comes to Preston Guild Hall, with the performing talents of the internationally-renowned Shanghai Theatre Academy.

Expect a mixture of dance, theatre, and music, all of them detailing the intricacy, history, and beauty of Chinese culture.

Since its launch in 2008, UCLan CI has focused on activities which broaden the cultural flavour and landscape of Preston, and the larger Lancashire community, by staging cultural and educational events and activities in Preston and other surrounding towns, local libraries, museums and schools.

Tickets for the celebration cost from £11. Contact the box office on 01772 804444.