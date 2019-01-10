Circus of Horrors comes to Preston Guild Hall

It’s back! The infamous Circus of Horrors is bringing its tour to Preston Guild Hall.

Featuring unbelievable sword swallowers, a hair-culian woman (who swings using her hair!), a strong man, whirlwind acrobats, flaming limbo, sensational aerialists, knife throwing, bow and arrow wielding Bond-like Divas, twisted contortionists and lots more in this roller coaster of a show which is now celebrating 24 years on the road.

In addition to Britain’s Got Talent their appearances on various other TV shows have turned what set out as a cult show into a household name. The Circus of Horrors will perform at Preston Guild on Monday, February 11.

For tickets call 01772 804444.