After taking to the road over 22 years ago and touring all over the world, the Circus Of Horrors comes to Preston Guild Hall with its latest brand new incarnation ‘The Psycho Asylum’.

Featuring unbelievable sword swallowers, hair-culian women swinging around the auditorium from their hair, demon dwarfs, a strong man, whirlwind acrobats, flaming limbo, sinister aerialists, knife throwing, cross and long bow wielding Bond like divas, twisted contortion and lots, lots more the show is all performed to a live rock soundtrack.

Tickets for Circus of Horrors which performs at Preston Guild Hall on Monday, February 11 cost from £20.

Call the box office on 01772 804444 or visit the website at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.