Classic hits at Preston’s Charter Theatre

Fresh from it’s West End debut at The Leicester Square Theatre, Lipstick On Your Collar is heading to Preston’s Charter Theatre on Saturday, February 2.

The show promises an array of classic hits from what many fans consider the golden era of music.

From the birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll through to the Beat Group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, expect hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Ticket prices from £24 are available to purchase online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/lipstick-on-your-collar/ or via the box office. Telephone: 01772 804444.