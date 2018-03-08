Classical concert at Knowle Green village hall

Knowle Green Village Hall Classical Concert Series has been resc heduled to March 15 due to the ‘Beast from the East’.

The Stonebridge String Quartet were originally due to perform on March 1 but due to the recent storm the concert was unable to go ahead. because it was snowed off.

The quartet will be performing Borodin and Mozart.The concert is from 12 pm to 1pm as usual followed by a two course lunch with a vegetarian option available. Coffee and cake is available from 11.30am. Tickets are £15 including lunch or £10 for the concert only.

Telephone 01200 425629 or mobile 07814 782144 to book tickets.