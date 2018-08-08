Community Hero Greg Dunnings chosen to restart Preston's iconic clock at the new Bistrot Pierre on Fishergate

Preston’s new Community Hero is Greg Dunnings ... and there could not be a worthier winner.

The war veteran, Invictus Games star and new dad was nominated for both his wide-ranging sporting and community achievements, plus his inspiring personality.

Firefighter Greg was chosen from a list of nominees by new city venue Bistrot Pierre which launched a search, in association with the Lancashire Post, to find a community star to turn on the clock at the new Fishergate restaurant at noon tomorrow.

The restaurant is located in a former Baptist church and 19th century clock, once a well loved local landmark for commuters and city shoppers, stopped many years ago. Now, as part of the building’s transformation, it has now been restored and repaired.

Greg was nominated by a friend who wrote: “Greg was injured in Afghanistan just a couple of days after his 18th birthday from an IED (improvised explosive device).

“The damage to his leg was significant, since his medical discharge from the forces, he created Preston Strongest Man (competition), competed and won two years in a row and retired on the third year (despite still organising the event for the armed forces charity).

“Greg then went onto to study teaching at university whilst coaching the wheelchair basketball team at West View leisure centre in his spare time. On top of all this, Greg competed in the Invictus games and brought back gold for the UK last year.”

The nomination continued: "He has now fulfilled his life long ambition and is a fire fighter t and has this year welcomed home his first born son George. Greg is an inspiration to many whilst remaining the most humble ( and rather fabulous) man I’ve ever known."

Community Hero nominees had to have constantly gone: “above and beyond for their friends, family or community.”

When the search launched Nick White, CEO of Bistrot Pierre, said: “Having a member of the public who has made a real difference to the lives of people in Preston is the perfect way to bring the clock back to life and celebrate the reopening of this well-loved building.”

*Greg also won a meal for two at Bistrot Pierre.