Council's 'borough lottery' to fill financial hole left by government cuts

Plans are underway to bring a ‘local lottery’ programme to the Wyre district to counter reduced central government funding.

A report issued by head of finance at Wyre Council, Clare James, says: “Voluntary and community organisations are often funded by grants from public bodies and charitable donations.

“In the current period of austerity and reduced central government funding for local authorities, such public funding for voluntary and community organisations is reducing.

“A local authority delivered lottery can become an additional income stream for the voluntary and community sector and provide much needed financial resources for good causes.”

The report adds that a Wyre Lottery could see 60 per cent of proceeds going to good causes directly or through a ‘good causes fund’.

The council is set to approve the initial plans on Thursday so that it can consult with stakeholders on the creation of the fund.