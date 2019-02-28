Country singer begins tour at Preston Guild Hall

Country singer Charlie Landsborough has announced his plans to retire from touring in 2019 to concentrate on writing and recording his music.

Known for his major successes such as My Forever Friend, Colour of the Wind and I Will Love You All My Life, Charlie’s show encompasses all genres of music from ballads to folk, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, pop and gospel.

Charlie’s career began in the 1970s, he enjoyed success in 1994 with his song My Forever Friend, and was awarded Best Songwriter, Best Song, Best Male Vocalist and International Country Album.

He was inducted into the British Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

Charlie begins his British tour at Preston Guild Hall on April 3.

For tickets from £26 call the box office on 01772 804444.