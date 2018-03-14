County Council's children's services still under scrutiny

Much improved – but could still do much better. That is the verdict so far on Lancashire’s children’s services.

Councillors will today consider a report on the crisis hit county council service, which was rated inadequate by Government watchdog Ofsted in November 2015.

Since then the council has embarked on improvement works and been subject to numerous inspections.

A report being presented to the council’s children’s services scrutiny committee this afternoon reveals the service has had 13 different external inspections or reviews since February 2017, in addition to the routine inspections of children’s homes and schools

Ofsted has made four monitoring visits and the result of the most recent visit will be shared with councillors today.

The Department of Education has acknowledged plans are in place to sustain improvement and staff morale is good.

But it noted: “Inconsistency in practice remains and both leaders and front-line staff are aware of this.”

A report, prepared by the council’s own officers, acknowledges five key challenges – on capacity, consistency, management, dealing with high demand and understanding children.

It says the council needs to use this understanding to “drive planning” for children.

The report continues: “We have some examples of good practice now but this is not consistent - we still have some inadequate, but not unsafe practice.”