County escapes serious damage from Storm Dennis

Lancashire appears to have escaped serious flooding this weekend - but remains on high alert.

Emergency services and Environment Agency officials closely monitored river levels as Storm Dennis battered the county with strong winds and heavy rain.

Sandbags were deployed in Whalley

Flood barriers were still in place in many areas today awaiting another deluge.

One senior Lancashire fire officer said today : "It was suprisingly quiet last night.

"The rivers are full, but there have been no serious incidents"

Weather warnings remain in place, with flooding warnings still in force for the Upper River Douglas, Lower River Lune and Conder; and Lower River Ribble and Darwen

Keith Ashworth of the Environment Agency told the BBC: "Rivers rose then fell back again but not to the levels we saw last week with Storm Ciara.

"Thankfully we are not aware of any properties and homes being flooded again."

In Blackpool, firefighters from Bispham were called to tend to an unsafe board on scaffolding at a property on Dickson Road.

When they arrived on Saturday night they made the scene safe.

There were a number of boards removed and moved to a place of safety.