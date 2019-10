A crash on a Lancashire country lane was causing some traffic disruption tonight.

Two vehicles are believed to have collided on the A586 at St Michaels, near to the bridge over the River Wyre and The Grapes pub.

An eyewitness said: "It's a crash between a silver Peugeot 107 and a blue Peugeot 206.

"It's right on the bridge and it looks quite serious."

No further details have been released,