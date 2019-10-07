Anger at 'lenient' sex case sentence

A paedophile vigilante group has hit out after a sex offender was allowed to walk free from court despite admitting trying to meet a “child” he had groomed online.



Tony Lawson, from the Lancaster and Garstang area, was given a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty at Newcastle Crown Court to a charge of “attempting to meet a boy under the age of 16, following grooming.”

Lawson, 37, was unmasked by the Guardians of the North group after he spoke several times over a six month period to an adult who pretended to be a 14-year-old boy.

They passed on information to the police and officers arrested Lawson in a village near his native Sunderland.

Members of the group were in court yesterday to see him given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months by Judge Edward Bindloss .

Later a spokesman stormed: “We are absolutely disgusted in the whole situation.

“Lawson spoke to a decoy on numerous occasions over six months, then he decided to meet what he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

"It is massively frustrating, but it’s all we expect now. Our team work tirelessly day in day out and all for a suspended sentence. It’s an absolute joke.”

In addition to the suspended prison term, Lawson was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

He was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order which is imposed on an individual who the court considers can pose a risk.

He also received a rehabilitation order, had all his online devices destroyed and was ordered to pay £1,500 in court costs.

