Bilsborrow pensioner had £9k stolen by neighbour who set up web bank account

Mother-of-seven Lynn Patricia Green, 44, of Sycamore Road, Bilsborrow, Preston, used the victim’s banking documents to set up the facility.

It then enabled her to steal £9,170 from the pensioner’s account and transfer the money to a bank account Green could access.

She was convicted of a charge of fraud by false representation by Preston Magistrates’s Court in April 2020, with the offence having taken place between December 14, 2019 and January 13, 2020.

Sessions House

During a hearing before Preston’s Sessions House Court, her defence lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned for the preparation of a pre sentence report.

It comes after figures obtained by website MoneyTransfers.com show Lancashire Constabulary recorded 498 cases of card and online bank account fraud in a year amounting to £1.6m of losses.

Adjourning her sentencing to August 18, Recorder Tom Gilbart QC said: “ The matters you have admitted are very serious, particularly because you have previously been convicted in the past of something similar.”

