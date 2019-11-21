Blackpool motorist admits causing deaths of Forton pensioners in Catterall crash

A motorist is facing sentencing next month after admitting causing the deaths of two pensioners by dangerous driving.

Daniel Cartmell, 25, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, entered guilty pleas to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, during a hearing before Preston Crown Court.

Grandmother Daphne Ball, 76, and her friend Angela Murphy, 77, both from Forton, near Lancaster, died from their injuries after the collision on the Preston Lancaster New Road between Cock Robin Lane, Catterall, near Garstang, and the A586 - The Avenue.

It happened at around 9.45am on July 3 last year, as Cartmell travelled southbound in a dangerous manner.

His vehicle was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Up, which had been travelling northbound.

Emergency services attended and Mrs Ball, a passenger in the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Murphy, who was driving, was removed from the vehicle and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but later died.

The road was closed for several hours while the tragedy was investigated.

It is understood a memorial service for the two friends took place at Hollins Lane Methodist Church, Forton.

The case is adjourned until his sentencing on December 4.

The maximum sentence courts can impose for causing death by dangerous driving or careless driving is 14 years, with a minimum disqualification of two years and compulsory extended retest.

