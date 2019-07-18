Boars Head pub fire: Pictures show dramatic scenes of crews battling blaze in Barton
A blaze has broken out at the Boars Head pub in Barton, near Preston.
The pub has been consumed by the fire, with fire crews battling to contain the blaze.
The Boars Head pub in Barton, near Preston. Pic: Gordon Head
The Boars Head pub in Barton, near Preston. Pic: Gordon Head
The Boars Head pub in Barton, near Preston. Pic: Gordon Head
The Boars Head pub in Barton, near Preston. Pic: Gordon Head
