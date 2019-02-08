Concerns grow for missing man who was last seen in Preston a week ago

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing man from Preston.

Marcus Smith was last seen in Preston on Friday, February 1.

Police are growing concerned for Marcus Smith, 27, who was reported missing from Preston on February 1.

The 27-year-old is described as 6ft tall, of skinny build with long curly brown hair.

He was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and a camouflage jacket.

Police said he is known to walk with a wooden staff.

As well as Preston, Marcus also has links to Kendal, London, Blackburn and York.

PC Oliver Bayliff, who is investigating his disappearance, said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for Marcus’ welfare. If you’ve seen him or know where he may be, please don’t approach him but contact police instead.

“Marcus – if you are reading this appeal, please get in touch and let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information should dial 01254 353901 or 101 quoting log number 983 of 6 February.