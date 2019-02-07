Everything we know so far about the Preston murder investigation

Police are investigating the alleged murder of a woman in Preston this morning (February 7).



Details have been emerging throughout the day and this is everything we know so far.

What has happened?

According to police, a murdered body was found on a street in Preston after an altercation was reported at 2am.

Where did it happen?

The body was found on the pavement at the junction of Village Drive and Pope Lane in the Moor Nook area of Ribbleton, Preston.

The scene of the murder investigation in Village Drive, off Pope Lane, Ribbleton on February 7.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Woman's body found in Ribbleton, 25-year-old Preston man arrested

Who is the victim?

Police initially reported that the body belonged to a man, but after emergency services inspected the body, it was confirmed that the victim is female.

No formal identification has taken place and the woman's body remains in situ inside a forensic tent at the scene.

Forensics investigate the scene of the murder investigation in Moor Nook, Ribbleton.

A post mortem examination to determine the cause of the woman’s death will take place in due course, say police.

Who has been arrested?

A 25-year-old-man from Preston has been arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

How did the woman die?

The body was found in Village Road, off Pope Lane in Ribbleton, to the east of the city centre.''The area lies between the A59 New Hall Lane and the B6243 Longridge Road.

Detectives said the woman "has been the victim of a brutal assault". It has not been confirmed how the victim was killed, but it is believed that her injuries were significant due to the fact that police could not positively identify her as a woman.

PICTURES: The scene in Ribbleton after body found in Preston

What happens next?

The 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder will remain in custody until he is either charged or released.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for people who might be related to the victim to come forward to help with identification.

What have the police said?

The scene of the murder investigation in Village Drive, off Pope Lane, Ribbleton on February 7.

DCI Geoff Hurst from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “We are still at the very early stages of our investigation and our priority is getting in contact with the woman’s family.

“We know that she has been the victim of a brutal assault and we have a number of detectives working on finding out exactly what has happened to her.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time to get in touch as soon as possible as you could have vital information that could help our investigation.

“The woman’s body remains where it was found whilst we carry out our forensic inquiries and this could take some time.

"I would like to reassure local residents that we are trying to keep disruption in the area to a minimum and we have stepped up patrols. If you have any concerns, please speak to an officer.”

READ MORE: Body of Preston murder victim identified as a woman, not a man as police first thought

Timeline of events

2am, Thursday, February 7 - Lancashire Police received a report of an altercation in Pope Lane, Ribbleton.

2.10am - Police respond to the report of an altercation and the body is discovered in the Village Drive. The victim is pronounced dead at the scene.

3am - Residents in Moor Nook area of Ribbleton report that a police helicopter begins searching the area.

4am - Police close parts of Pope Lane, Miller Road and Village Drive as a murder scene is declared.

6am - Residents report CSI teams setting up a forensics tent at the scene.

7am - Lancashire Post approaches police for comment and sends a reporter to the scene.

8am - Police issue statement confirming a body has been found at the scene.

8.30am - Police confirm that a murder investigation has been launched and a 25-year-old man has been arrested.

11.50am - Police issue second statement confirming that the victim is a woman and not a man as initially thought.



Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 quoting incident reference 88 of today (February 7).

If you are concerned that this woman may be a relative, you can also call 101 but instead quote log 433 of February 7.

The scene of the murder investigation in Village Drive, off Pope Lane, Ribbleton on February 7.