Fire crews battle blaze at Boars Head pub in Barton

A blaze has broken out at the Boars Head pub in Barton, near Preston.



The vacant pub has been consumed by the fire, with fire crews battling to contain the blaze.

Four engines are at the scene and the aerial ladder platform has arrived to help tackle the fire from above.

Garstang Road has been closed in both directions as firefighters battle to save the building.

A fire service spokesman said: "We were called just before 1.30pm and we have four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene.

"The incident is ongoing."

