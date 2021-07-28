Have you seen any of Lancashire's five 'Most Wanted' men?

Scott Cardwell

Officers say 58 arrests have already been made in Operation Hunter on the Fylde Coast and Lancaster and Morecambe since it was launched earlier this month to find individuals trying to evade capture.

The latest five range in age from 21 to 36 and include a man wanted on recall to prison and others for questioning about allegations of rape, assault, criminal damage and breaching court orders.

Police are urging anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact them by calling 101 quoting log number 0523 of July 28, or by email to [email protected]

Stephen O'Neil

The wanted men are:

* Scott Cardwell who is wanted on recall to prison. The 36-year-old has been wanted since July 20th following a report of assault, criminal damage and threats to kill.

Cardwell, previously of Springfield Street, Morecambe, has been on licence since earlier this year after being convicted of arson in 2017 and has now been recalled to prison.

He is described as 5ft 9in tall, with short, greying dark brown hair. He has links to Lancaster and Blackpool.

James Geddes

Police are advising people not to approach him as he can be violent. If you do know where he is, please provide a description of his clothing and location.

* Stephen O’Neil is wanted in connection with an allegation of rape, assault and criminal damage.

The 31-year-old, of no fixed address, has been wanted since Sunday following a report of the offences.

He is described as 5ft, 9 in tall, of slim build with short blonde hair. O’Neil has links to Burnley, Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Dailen Royle

*James Geddes is wanted in connection with an assault.

The 21-year-old from Fleetwood has been wanted since July 19th following a report of an assault and kidnap on Addison Road, Fleetwood. A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for facial injuries following the incident.

Geddes, previously of Thornton Road, Morecambe, is described as 5ft 9in with short ginger hair. As well as Fleetwood and Morecambe he also has links to Blackpool.

* Dailen Royle is wanted on recall to prison after he failed to appear at court.

Paul Jennings

The 24-year-old, previously of Pickermere Avenue, Blackpool, has been wanted since April 2021 after failing to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court on suspicion of breaching a court order.

Royle, has been on licence after being convicted of assault and criminal damage in January 2021 and has now been recalled to prison. He is described as 5ft 9in tall with fair hair and is known to have connections in Fleetwood.

*Paul Jennings, also known as Crowley, is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court. He is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching the requirements of his Slavery Trafficking Risk Order.