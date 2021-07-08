Lancashire LIVE: Crash involving 'three lorries' closes M6 in both directions
A serious crash on the M6 closed the carriageways in both directions in Cheshire today (July 8).
Here are the latest updates:
Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 15:31
- The crash occurred between junctions 19 (Knutsford) and 20 (Lymm Interchange)
- Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M6 southbound near Lymm at around 12.40pm
- Two air ambulances were called to the scene as well as six fire engines
- Northbound carriageway now reopen
Cheshire Police statement
The M6 in Cheshire northbound is being reopened following a serious collision near Knutsford.
Delays will take a short time to ease.
Five fire engines at scene
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed five fire engines are at the scene.
One is from Warrington, one from Birchwood, one from Knutsford, one from Winsford and one from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters are in attendance following reports of a collision on the M6 between junction 20 and junction 19.
On arrival the crews found that the collision involved three HGVs.
The carriageway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 19, Knutsford, and 20, Lymm Interchange.
Traffic on surrounding roads ‘crawling'
Southbound diversion
Follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol
- Exit the M6 at J20
- Take the M56 eastbound
- Exit the M56 at J7
- Take the A556 southbound
- Re-join the M6 at J19