Two men have been arrested following an assault in Preston at the weekend.

Police say the pair, aged 32 and 29, have been arrested after a 23-year-old man was attacked in Tulketh Brow at around 6.30am on Saturday morning (May 22).

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but police say his injuries are not ‘life-threatening’.

Following the attack, CSI teams sealed off a section of the pavement, between Kane Street and Hanbury Street, whilst a forensic examination took place.

Pictures from behind the police cordon show blood spilled on the pavement outside a row of homes next to a broken piece of decorative brickwork.

Today (Tuesday, May 25), Lancashire Police has confirmed that two men have both been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault - also known as GBH (grievous bodily harm).

The force added that the attack was an “isolated incident” and the victim and those suspected of harming him were known to each other. There is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

Both men have since been bailed and police say their investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 6.30am on Saturday (May 22) to reports of a fight on Tulketh Brow in Preston.

“Officers attended and two men, aged 32 and 29, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

“They have been bailed pending further enquiries. An investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0368 of May 22.