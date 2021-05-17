LiveLancashire LIVE: MP says Government 'stay local' advice is not a direct order | Criminal investigation launched as source of Heysham has explosion 'identified' | Pub loses licence due to violence and coronavirus breaches
Keep track of what is happening in and around Lancashire today.
We’ll be bringing you regular news updates, as well as the latest coronavirus news from around the region and across the UK.
Lancashire Live: All the latest news from across the county on Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 May, 2021, 10:28
Preston pair arrested after bloody assault in Tulketh Brow
Two men have been arrested following an assault in Preston at the weekend.
Police say the pair, aged 32 and 29, have been arrested after a 23-year-old man was attacked in Tulketh Brow at around 6.30am on Saturday morning (May 22).
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but police say his injuries are not ‘life-threatening’.
Following the attack, CSI teams sealed off a section of the pavement, between Kane Street and Hanbury Street, whilst a forensic examination took place.
Pictures from behind the police cordon show blood spilled on the pavement outside a row of homes next to a broken piece of decorative brickwork.
Today (Tuesday, May 25), Lancashire Police has confirmed that two men have both been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault - also known as GBH (grievous bodily harm).
The force added that the attack was an “isolated incident” and the victim and those suspected of harming him were known to each other. There is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.
Both men have since been bailed and police say their investigation is ongoing.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at shortly before 6.30am on Saturday (May 22) to reports of a fight on Tulketh Brow in Preston.
“Officers attended and two men, aged 32 and 29, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault.
“They have been bailed pending further enquiries. An investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0368 of May 22.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
CCTV appeal after car has windscreen smashed in Walton-le-Dale
A group of men and women are wanted by police after a car had its windscreen smashed in Walton-le-Dale.
The incident happened in London Road, opposite Ashbridge Nursery, at around 5.30pm on Friday, April 23.
Two men and two women reportedly had an altercation with a homeowner whose car was later damaged (pictured).
The incident was reported to police who have since identified the suspects on CCTV at Preston Bus Station.
Lancashire Police has shared the CCTV images and says officers are eager to speak with those pictured.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage to a vehicle on April 23, 2021.
“Two males and two females were seen on CCTV in the area. Police would like to speak with these persons regarding this incident.”
If you have any information, you can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number LC-20210423-1254, or email [email protected]
Burnley and Blackburn with Darwen have been identified two areas where the new Indian Covid variant is spreading fastest
Burnley MP says Government 'stay local' advice for areas hardest hit by Covid variant not a direct order
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has told the Express that new Government advice asking people to avoid travelling in and out of areas hardest hit by the Indian Covid variant is more about being ‘cautious’ than a direct order.
Burnley, along with a number of areas in the country including Blackburn and Bolton, has been identified as one of the boroughs where the variant is spreading fastest.
On Friday, the Government updated its website advising people living in these locations to meet outside where possible, and to avoid travelling in or out of affected areas - read more
These were the headlines on Monday
Heysham gas explosion: Source of blast which killed child 'identified' as criminal investigation launched
The blast caused two houses in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, to collapse and significantly damaged another at around 2.35am on Sunday, May 16.
Detectives said they now believe the cause of the explosion was a severed gas pipe inside 20 Mallowdale Avenue in a statement released today (May 24).
The enquiry into the explosion will now be treated as a criminal investigation as officers look into why the pipe was cut.
You can read the full story by clicking HERE.
Motorcyclist suffers 'serious head injuries' after crash involving car near Blackburn
A Suzuki motorcycle and a Toyota Prius were involved in a collision outside Tiggis restaurant in Longsight Road at around 2pm on Saturday (May 22).
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man from Buckshaw Village, was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with “serious head injuries”.
Police said he remains in a “serious condition” and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support his family.
The occupants of the Toyota were uninjured.
Sgt Marc Glass, from the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and we are asking anybody with information to get in touch straight away.
“Perhaps you saw the collision, or saw either of the vehicles involved in the moments before the collision occurred.
“We would also ask anybody with dashcam or CCTV to get in touch.”
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 854 of May 22.
Man, 73, wanted in connection with sexual assault investigation in Skelmersdale
A 73-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Skelmersdale.
John Hartless, from Liverpool, is wanted by police after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted at an in Skelmersdale in February 2021.
The 73-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of heavy build with grey hair. He has limited mobility, the force added.
He has links to Dorset, Sussex, Hampshire, Merseyside, North Wales and Cheshire.
DC Michael Feeley, of Ormskirk Police, said: “Hartless is wanted in connection with a serious offence and we would appeal to anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.
“I would also urge Hartless, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and speak to police immediately.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0287 of February 17.
Concern growing for missing Burnley man not seen at university for a month
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing Burnley man who has not been seen for "around four weeks".
Daniel Astin - who is studying at Huddersfield University - was first reported missing on Friday (May 21).
The 31-year-old has not been seen on campus or at his university accommodation for around a month, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Daniel, from Burnley, is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of a heavy build with a shaved head and facial hair.
Det Insp Simon Reddington, of Kirklees CID, said: “We do have growing concerns for Daniel’s welfare and have been carrying out a number of enquiries in Huddersfield and in Burnley to locate him.
“I would ask Daniel or anyone who may have seen him in recent days to contact us and let us know he is ok.”
Anyone who has information about Daniel’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting police log number 883 of May 21.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.