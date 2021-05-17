LiveLancashire LIVE: Two still 'critical' in hospital following suspected gas explosion | Fire destroys shop in Leyland | Great British Railways to take over train travel across the country
Keep track of what is happening in and around Lancashire today.
We’ll be bringing you regular news updates, as well as the latest coronavirus news from around the region and across the UK.
Lancashire Live: All the latest news from across the county on Wednesday May 20, 2021
Last updated: Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 15:49
Concern growing for missing Chorley girl, 14, last seen two days ago
Alisha Butler has not been seen since 9.30am on Tuesday, May 18, officers said.
The 14-year-old is described as a white female, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black trainers with red and white soles.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know the picture isn’t particularly clear but we know you’ll do your best to help us locate her.
“Alisha - if you’re reading this, please get in touch to let us know you’re OK.”
Alisha has links to Burnley, Padiham and Blackburn.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts contact police by calling 101, quoting LC-20210518-1587.
For immediate sightings call 999.
Two men arrested after expensive cars and jewellery stolen from homes across Lancashire
Two men have been arrested as part of a major operation targeting burglaries in the Lancashire, Merseyside, Cheshire and North Wales areas.
Five warrants were executed in Merseyside and one in Greater Manchester today (May 20) as part of Operation Coliseum - a large-scale conspiracy investigation by Merseyside Police.
Operation Coliseum was launched after “high performance motor vehicles” and jewellery were stolen following more than 30 burglaries between January and April 5, 2021.
Officers said the offenders targeted homes in Lancashire, Cumbria, Southport, Birkdale, Formby, Liverpool as well as Cheshire and North Wales.
A 30-year-old man from Netherton and a 31 year-old man from Bolton were arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary.
They both remain in custody for questioning by detectives.
Det Insp Tony O’Brien said: “This is an extensive investigation into more than 30 burglaries that took place across the North West region between January and April this year.
“The Op Castle team has spent considerable time carrying out enquiries in relation to the burglaries in conjunction with our colleagues in neighbouring forces which has led to today’s warrants.
“We regularly act on information from those communities affected by burglary across Merseyside and I would encourage people to come forward if they know anything about suspected burglary and the sale of stolen goods where they live. If you provide the information we will act on all information provided. “
Always call 999 if a burglary is in progress.
You can also pass information to the social media desk @MerPolCC, call 101 or you can call or the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Registered sex offender wanted by police could be in Blackpool
A registered sex offender who may have travelled to Blackpool is wanted by police after breaching his requirements.
Steven Pinnington, who is originally from Liverpool, is wanted for breaching the registered sex offender notification requirements.
The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with green eyes, short dark hair and facial stubble.
He has a mole on his right cheek, a scar on his right hand, a v-shaped scar on his right arm and a small scar on his inside left wrist.
Pinnington’s last known address was in Glasgow, Scotland, but officers believe he may have travelled to areas he has links to, including Blackpool, Liverpool, Birmingham and Northern Ireland.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Pinnington is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the sex offender notification requirements by not letting us know of his whereabouts.
“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward, anonymously if they want to.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 01253 604 019 or by emailing [email protected]
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Woman hospitalised with 'serious head injuries' after being hit by BMW in Leyland
A man and a woman , both in their 50s, were hit by a BMW 2 Series at the junction of King Street and Towngate at around 3pm on Tuesday, May 18, police said.
The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital. She remains in a “stable condition”.
Officers said the male pedestrian suffered “minor injuries”.
Detectives would now like to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “We are working hard to establish exactly what happened yesterday and are appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw either the BMW or the pedestrians in the moments before it occurred, to get in touch with us.
“Equally we would like to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage or CCTV footage showing the incident.”
The road was closed for around four hours while collision investigators attended.
Officers have confirmed the driver of the BMW stopped at the scene.
Anybody with information has been asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1011 of May 18.
Preston man wanted over stalking, malicious communication and witness intimidation offences
A 20-year-old man from Preston is wanted in connection with a string of "very serious offences", including stalking and malicious communication.
John Gray - from the Ribbleton area of Preston - is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and short light brown/ blonde hair.
He has a one-inch scar across the front of his hairline, officers added.
PC Dominick Marchant-Brook, of Preston Police, said: “We need to speak to Gray in connection with some very serious offences and I would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact the police as soon as possible.
“If you see Gray, I would ask that you do not approach him but instead call 999 and provide a description of his clothing and the location of where he was seen.
“Similarly, if Gray sees this appeal I would urge him to make contact with us or attend his nearest police station straight away.”
Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 1562 of March 30.
For immediate sightings call 999.
Air ambulance lands at Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood
The air ambulance has landed in Fleetwood after an incident involving a motorcyclist in Melbourne Avenue this morning (Thursday, May 20).
The helicopter landed in the grounds of Cardinal Allen Catholic High School shortly before 10am with its paramedics seen rushing on foot to the scene nearby.
Unconfirmed reports say that the rider has suffered a medical episode, but this has yet to be confirmed by police or the ambulance service.
Police have closed the road between Broadway and The Crescent whilst paramedics work at the scene near the Broadwater tram stop.
A police spokesman said: “Melbourne Avenue in Fleetwood is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area and we will update once the road has been reopened.”
More to follow...
Two still 'critical' in hospital following suspected gas explosion in Heysham
Two people remain in a critical condition in hospital following a suspected gas explosion in Heysham.
George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died as a result of the incident.
George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were injured and have since been discharged from hospital - read more
Fire crews tackle shop and flats blaze in Leyland
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a shop in Leyland overnight.
The shop in Towngate, near the junction with Broad Street, caught fire at around 12.30am, with a number of flats above having to be evacuated.
The fire service said passersby spotted the building on fire and called 999 before bravely running into the building to alert those living in the flats above.
The residents were led to safety just moments before the building became engulfed in flames. The fire soon reached to the roof and had been spreading to neighbouring properties before fire crews brought it under control.
Fire chief Tom Cookson said: “When we arrived we found the first flat to be well alight and spreading to the roof as well as five other shops and five flats above.
“Prior to the arrival of the fire service, passers-by have entered three of the occupied flats and led the occupants to safety.”
Eight fire engines, including the stinger appliance and aerial ladder platform, attended the scene and firefighters used two breathing apparatus, four hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire.
No serious injuries have been reported, but a number of those rescued have been treated for smoke inhalation, with two people taken to hospital as a precaution.
Towngate has been closed overnight and the road is expected to remain shut for several hours this morning whilst the fire service, Cadent gas and United Utilities continue to make the scene safe.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say the cause of is under investigation alongside Lancashire Police.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.39am today (May 20) to reports of a fire at a tea shop in Towngate, Leyland.
“The shop and an above flat have suffered significant damage. Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution.
“An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.
“Anybody with information can call police, quoting log 0029 of May 20, 2021.”
Pictures from the scene show the building has been gutted by the fire, with charred roof beams exposed and its windows shattered.
The fire has also damaged neighbouring shops in the row, including damage to the signs for a dog grooming service and a newsagents next door.
You can view a gallery of pictures showing the fire and its aftermath here, as well as video footage of the blaze here.
More to follow...
The headlines on Wednesday
Preston van driver suffered medical episode in New Hall Lane crash
A man whose van crashed into a wall in Preston yesterday (Tuesday, May 18) had suffered a sudden medical episode at the wheel, say police.
The driver, a man in his 50s from Preston, lost control of his Peugeot Bipper van which veered off the road and hit a wall in New Hall Lane at around 11.15am.
The van had been travelling away from Preston and towards Brockholes Brow and the M6 when it crashed into the perimeter wall of Preston Cemetery.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, near the Shell garage, and the man was taken to hospital.
Lancashire Police said he remains in a “poorly condition” today as its investigation into the crash continues.
No other vehicles were involved and no other casualties have been reported.
New Hall Lane was closed for around three hours whilst police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.
The incident caused heavy congestion in both directions of the A59, with traffic building back to junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) of the M6.
Police are now appealing for information from those who might have witnessed the crash
Sgt Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops, said: “A man is in a poorly condition following this collision and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help should call police on 101 quoting log 0679 of May 18.
College students and staff wear football shirts to class as Blackpool Sixth raises money for Jordan Banks
Staff and students at Blackpool Sixth Form College are wearing football shirts today in memory of Jordan Banks.
It is one of a number of fundraising activities taking place across the college in tribute to the 9-year-old, who died after he was struck by lightning in the resort last Tuesday (May 11).
The college has encouraged both staff and students to wear their favourite football shirt to class, with donations going to the ‘Jordan’s Legacy’ fundraiser, which has raised more than £112,000 in just seven days.
Those who might not own a football jersey have been asked to wear a red top - the colour of Jordan’s favourite football club, Liverpool FC - or yellow and black for the colours of Jordan’s local junior football team Clifton Rangers.
The college will also be holding a minute’s silence before its girls’ football match at 2pm, in memory of Jordan.
Students from the Visual Arts department are also selling their original work with paintings, photographs, patterned canvas bags, posters, clocks and cushions up for grabs for a small donation.
A post on its Facebook page said: ”Today we hope to raise as much money as possible in memory of Jordan Banks.
“You can get involved by donating to any of the buckets that will be going around college today, by purchasing a piece of artwork from the foyer, or wearing a football shirt to college.
“Let’s show Jordan and his family the support they have from the Blackpool Sixth community.”
Delays as Blackpool crash shuts Grange Road both ways
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Grange Road, Blackpool this morning (Wednesday, May 19).
The road is closed in both directions, between St Walburga’s Road/A587 and Kingscote Drive, whilst police and ambulance crews work at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the crash is “a minor injury collision” involving two cars which happened just before 9am.
Blackpool Transport has diverted its no. 5 service in both directions, with its buses currently using Westcliffe Drive and St Walburgas Road.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for details.
More to follow...
These were Tuesday’s headlines
Chorley motorcyclist gives 'offensive gesture' to police officer after 'putting children at risk'
The motorcyclist showed “no regard” for pedestrians after he was spotted riding on the footpath behind Coppull United Football Club today (May 18).
He then allegedly gave an “offensive gesture” to an off-duty police officer who approached the biker, the force said.
Officers have now released an image of the man - who is pictured riding a white and purple off-road motocross vehicle.
“Can you help us to identify this rider who has been riding on the footpath at the back of Coppull United Football Club which leads to Coppull Moor Lane,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“He has been there for an hour and riding on the paths with no regard for the children and dog walkers who are using the footpath.
“The rider gave an offensive gesture to an off-duty officer.”
Anyone with information can contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.
Concern growing for missing Padiham boy, 16, who has links to Burnley
Jake Taylor was last seen in the Malvern Avenue area of the town at around 6.15pm yesterday (May 17).
The 16-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black and white cap at the time of his disappearance.
Jake has links to Padiham and Burnley.
PC Becky Jones, of Burnley Police, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and would ask anybody with information on his whereabouts to contact police straight away.
“Similarly, if Jake sees this appeal, I would ask that he gets in touch to let us know he is OK.”
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1347 of May 17.
For immediate sightings call 999.