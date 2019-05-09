Lancashire man, 37, charged with murder

A 37-year-old man from Lancashire has been charged with murder.

Detectives investigating the murder of Michael Dale in Haslingden charged a man yesterday (Wednesday, May 8).

Michael Dale, 46, was found stabbed to death at a home in Charles Lane, Haslingden at around 1.15am on Thursday, May 2.

Shahid Hussain, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with murder and will appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, May 9)

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.15am on Thursday, May 2 after Mr Dale was found with stab wounds inside a property on Charles Lane.

Mr Dale, 46, of Haslingden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

Five people were initially arrested by police on suspicion of murder.

Two men aged 30 and a 35-year-old man, all from Haslingden, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 38-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, also from Haslingden, have been released no further action.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 0062 of May 2nd.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.