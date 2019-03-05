Lancashire Police dog Jax recovers machete and other weapons near scene of Runshaw College stabbing

A Lancashire Police dog has recovered a stash of weapons believed to have been used in an attack on a Runshaw College pupil.



PD Jax and his handler were tasked with searching for weapons wielded by a masked gang during a confrontation with Runshaw College pupils on Monday (March 4).

The three-year-old German Shepherd began searching Worden Park and the area around Runshaw College for evidence yesterday afternoon.

In less than an hour, the toothy canine cop had alerted his handler to the discovery of a machete-style knife hidden from view beneath thick undergrowth in Worden Park.

But that is not all the crime-cracking canine found. The industrious Jax continued with his search and soon unearthed a crowbar and a knife.

His handler said: "Great shift for PD Jax who has located three items, all of great forensic value in a difficult search area after a recent incident in Leyland."

PD Jax and his handler have recovered a machete, crowbar and knives suspected of being used in the attack on a Runshaw College pupil on Monday, March 4.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed that the dog unit had "recovered a machete, crow bar and knives" in and around the Worden Park area.

The items have been sent for forensic analysis as officers continue to investigate the armed confrontation at Runshaw College.

The spokesman said: "On Monday, March 4, reports came in of a male being attacked at Runshaw college with a machete style knife.

"The offenders had made off from the scene and PD Jax and his handler made to the area and began to conduct a search for offenders or evidence.

"It didn't take the team long to recover the weapon and other pieces of valuable evidence.

"Enquiries are on-going at this time."