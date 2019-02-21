Lancashire Police dog Zorro hailed a hero after saving man's life in Ribble Valley

A crime-busting Lancashire Police dog has been hailed a hero after saving a man's life in the Ribble Valley.



PD Zorro and his handler had been searching for a high risk missing person in need of urgent medical attention on Tuesday, February 19.

PD Zorro only joined the force in December but has quickly become a star of the Lancashire Police Dog Unit. Pic - Lancashire Police.

The fleet-footed canine cop, who joined the force last summer, followed his nose and guided his handler to a large wooded area in the Ribble Valley.

After an extensive search, the toothy German Shepherd howled the good news and led his handler straight to to the missing man.

Police said Zorro found the man in an "extremely fragile condition" and "desperate for help".

A police spokesman said: "This is another fantastic find for PD Zorro and his handler and may well have saved this man's life.

"A super team effort all round. Our best wishes are with the man and his family at this time."

PD Zorro has been praised for his fearless start to life as a police dog.

In December, on his last shift before a well-earned Christmas break, Zorro attended an area of Burnley were patrols were tracking a man wanted for a number of serious offences.

The suspect had spotted police and fled off out of sight.

But PD Zorro swiftly tracked the wanted man through Burnley's back streets before finding him hiding in a rear yard.

Keep up the good work Zorro!