Lancashire Police sergeant must undergo surgery to save eyesight after chemical spray attack

A sergeant with Lancashire Police has been told he must undergo surgery to save his eyesight after he was sprayed in the face with ammonia solution during a raid.

The sergeant is one of seven Lancashire Police officers who had been hospitalised after the chemical spray attack in Darwen at around 2am on Tuesday (April 16).

Seven Lancashire Police officers were taken to hospital after being sprayed with ammonia fluid during a raid in Darwen. A sergeant suffered serious injuries to his eyes which may require surgery.

Lancashire Police confirmed today (April 17) that the sergeant must undergo surgery to save his eyesight.

A police spokesman said: "The officer, a sergeant, is now at home being supported by his family, friends and colleagues and is due to have surgery on an injury to his left eye next week.

"We would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming messages of goodwill and support. It is greatly appreciated."

The shocking attack happened as Lancashire Police officers responded to an emergency call at a home in the early hours of the morning.

A number of officers had forced entry to the home before they were sprayed with what is believed to be an ammonia cleaning liquid.

The assailant escaped through a first floor window but was arrested a short time later.

A total of seven officers were taken by colleagues to the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

One of them, a sergeant, has suffered severe damage to his eyes, throat and respiratory system.

He has been discharged and is recovering at home but must undergo eye surgery next week.

The others, all PCs, suffered less serious injuries and have since been discharged.

READ MORE: Seven Lancashire Police officers hospitalised after chemical spray attack during house raid, sergeant in serious condition

Supt Andrea Barrow, of Lancashire Police, said: “This shocking incident from the early hours of the morning has left an officer with some significant and serious injuries.

"My thoughts are with him and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to work.”

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes added: “My thoughts are with this officer and all of those affected by this incident, which shows once again the dangers that officers face and how they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect people.”

A 46-year old man from Darwen is currently being held on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.